Ethiopia Keen To Attract Additional Investment from China: Finance Minister

Addis Ababa / ENA/ March 01 /2023 Ethiopia wants to attract even more additional investment from China in various sectors, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide told CGTN while visiting China.

According to him, currently, Chinese investors are one of the major investors in Ethiopia in various areas.

“We would like to consolidate those investments, we would like to attract many more investments from China, and Ethiopia is also looking forward to attracting all investors from all over the world,’’, Ahmed said.

With a population of 120 million, with the fastest growing economy as well as ongoing economic reform and deepening economic reform, Ethiopia offers a comprehensive investment opportunity for international investors, he added.

The minister pointed out that “We are transforming our institutions so that they facilitate investment and to improve the ease of doing business has been taken seriously by our prime minister.”

On top of that, we have a significant natural resource base, Ahmed said, adding in the past Ethiopia has invested a lot in infrastructure development and in human capacity development.

The minister described about the encouraging situation put in place to attract foreign investors in Ethiopia.

“The commitment of the leadership, the young population, competitive energy prices, competitive land related facilitation in Ethiopia are all suitable to attract much more investment from abroad.”

In particular, we are now even further opening up and reforming our economy to attract more private sector investment into the Ethiopian economy, he said.

The high level Ethiopian Delegation, led by Ahmed Shide has conducted working visit to China to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation includes the Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, the State and other senior government officials.

During its visit, the delegation discussed with various high ranking officials of the government of China and leaders of different institutions.