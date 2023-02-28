WFP Hails Ethiopia’s School Feeding Program

Officials of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have hailed the ongoing school feeding program in Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, WFP officials and Ambassadors of various countries in Ethiopia have visited today feeding centers in the capital.

The visit was organized in connection to the 8th Africa Day of School Feeding that highlights the importance of investing in school feeding programs.

During the occasion, the mayor said the program has brought multifaceted benefits that could be exemplary to African countries too.

According to her, the program being conducted with the collaboration of investors, volunteer youth and other stakeholders has been improving the lives of many citizens.

WFP School Feeding Program Director Carmen Barbon confirmed the fact that the school feeding program in Addis Ababa has been registering encouraging results pledging the continued support of WFP to further strengthen the program.

“We are very impressed. We want to congratulate the government of Ethiopia and the mayor here in Addis Ababa. It is very impressive. We have visited school where we saw children eating locally home grown food that is very nutritious but also how to cultivate food better. In general we are very impressed with the level of solidarity with the social assistance people are receiving particularly the future of children is the most important thing,” She elaborated.

Representative of WFP at the African Union, Hamid Noor for his part said the changes being observed regarding the school feeding in Ethiopia is immense.

“As World Food Program we will like to see things coming to actions on the ground. And we have seen this today with immeasurable consequences in Ethiopia. We have come here to this center to see people who are not able to feed themselves. This shows the commitment and passion of the people of Ethiopia and the government of Ethiopia. “