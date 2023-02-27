Agriculture Minister Confers with Chinese Ambassador in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 27/2023 Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente has discussed with Chinese Ambassador in Ethiopia, Zhao Zhinyuan on strengthening cooperation in Agriculture sector.

The two officials exchanged views on multifaceted supports being provided by the government of China to modernize Ethiopia’s agriculture sector.

China has been providing supports to Ethiopia in terms of capacity building, mechanize agricultural equipment and technologies with a view to modernizing the sectors and strengthening productivity, it was indicated.

The two sides have also exchanged ideas on how to encourage Chinese investors to engage in the agricultural sector in Ethiopia by using the existing conducive environment on the sector in the country, according to Ministry of Agriculture.

Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan said that Ethiopia’s agricultural industry will embrace a brighter future.

“Today, Dr. Girma Amente, Minister of Agriculture and I exchanged views on deepening our practical cooperation in agriculture, which enjoys huge development potential. I believe that Ethiopia’s agricultural industry will embrace a brighter future,” Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan twitted.