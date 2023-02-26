Polish Medical Team in Ethiopia to Provide 10-Day Free Medical Service

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 26/2023 Some 30 Polish medical professionals have arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday to give free medical service for 10 days.

The medical professionals will give the free medical service in Black Lion Specialized Hospital and the Armed Forces Comprehensive Specialized Hospital.

The medical team will provide its service for difficult medical cases in particular supporting with its state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Coordinator of the team Dr. Bizuayehu Mengesha said the medical team which is for second time in Ethiopia will provide the service for many Ethiopians.

The medical team which consisted of various specialists will provide plenty of services including head surgeries and back injuries, according to the coordinator.

Citing that last year they had provided extraordinary medical service in Ethiopia, he said now, the team is ready to provide even better services.

Highlighting that all Ethiopians have to contribute the respective responsibility based on their profession, he said the contribution of all is crucial to take the country into a better height.

The coordinator urged the Diaspora Ethiopians in particular to take lessons from the Polish Medical team on supporting others and to contribute for their nation.

The Polish medical team has planned to provide similar services in Ethiopia annually, it was learned.