Ethiopia, China Discuss on Ways to Strengthening Economic Ties

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 26/2023 Ethiopian high level delegation led by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide had a fruitful discussion with his counterpart of the People’s Republic of China, Liu Kun in Beijing, on ways of strengthening economic partnership between the two countries.

During the occasion, Ahmed commended for China’s unwavering support to Ethiopia’s fight against poverty and home-grown economic transformation.

He emphasized that, the ever-growing China-Africa cooperation in terms of trade and investment is based on mutual respect, shared benefit and policy independence.

Chinese Finance Minister, Liu Kun warmly welcomed the delegation and on his part explained the experience that, how China booming its economy and so that the tangible and incredible outcome that lifted more than 800 million people from poverty in short period of time.

Kun assured to work more closely with the ministry of finance of Ethiopia to further enhancing the economic cooperation of the two countries, according to the embassy of Ethiopia in Beijing.