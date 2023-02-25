Ugandan MPs Describes Ethiopia’s Legal framework, Policy on Technology as Clear and Focused

Addis Ababa February 25/2023 /ENA/The policy and the legal framework of Ethiopia on science and technology are very clear and focused, a Ugandan parliamentary delegation told ENA.

The parliamentarians, who had been on a five-day visit to Ethiopia, noted that the legal framework and policy of the country has helped to move it milestones in science, technology and innovation.

This practice on how Ethiopia maintained its technological impetus needs to be replicated in other countries of the East African region and beyond, they added.

The MP delegation head, Florence Akiiki said the Government of Ethiopia and its leadership has realized that technology and innovation will be the driving force of the country.

She added that Ethiopia’s multi-satellite tracking and data receiving ground station show that the country has come a long way in the African continent.

Recall that Ethiopia launched its multi-satellite tracking and data receiving ground station at the Entoto Observatory in 2021.

The station is receiving data from five different Earth Observation (EO) satellites useful for various thematic applications.

“One of the data structures that really impressed us is the space satellite. Its work is in progress. And you could see that the government is injecting a lot of resources. This is an expensive venture, showing you that the government is determined to ensure information in terms of space science. Ethiopia is not only looking at itself alone, but it is looking at Africa in general.”

According to her, Ethiopia has actually put technology on the higher agenda and built incredible infrastructures in the area.

“So we want the scientists of Uganda to partner with scientists from Ethiopia and share experiences. …..This visit is going to benefit Uganda and we are going to share with the relevant authorities. Here in Ethiopia, you have that umbrella of everything, including space, science, and bio-technology, among others.”

Bernard Odoi Mutusa, another member of the delegation, said Ethiopia is progressing very well in science and technology.

“Ethiopia is now creating a niche in ICT. If you look at the development of satellite, you realize they are creating a niche. Not every country will have the capacity and ability for both human resource and technological advancement to build this massive satellite for their consumption,” he stated.

Mutusa believes that other east African nations may not have to establish satellite stations but work hand-in-hand with Ethiopia which has already gone ahead in the technology.

This gives leverage to Ethiopia and other countries to specialize in other aspects, he added.

On her part, Betty Aol said “I have seen that Ethiopia is already well established. If you see the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, it has a well established ministry.”

The MP added that as Ethiopia is moving to an era of science and technology, Uganda is eager to collaborate with Ethiopia in the Horn of Africa.