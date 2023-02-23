Ethiopia to Host IGAD Ministerial Conference on Labor, Employment and Labor Migration

Addis Ababa February 23/2023/ENA/ The second ministerial conference on labor, employment and labor migration of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will take place in Addis Ababa next week.

The ministerial conference which will take place on 2 March 2023 will review the progress made since the signing of the Djibouti Declaration on Labour, Employment and Labour Migration in the IGAD region and provide guidance on key priority areas of common concern on different pillars of the declaration, a press release of the authority stated.

Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda Labor and Employment ministers, representatives of African Union, social partners, development agencies and other key labor market actors in the region are expected to attend.

The conference will discuss and provide guidance, advice and recommendations on the Program for Implementation of Djibouti Declaration (PIDD), and synopsis for the development of key regional policy instruments such as Regional Employment Policy Framework, the release added.

Moreover, the conference is also expected to deliberate on key strategies towards improved coordination and action on key labor migration challenges of the region, including fair recruitment, bilateral labor agreements and building the capacities of labor attaches and embassies of IGAD member states in key countries of destination.

Horn of Africa Confederation of Trade Unions (HACTU) and Confederation of IGAD Employers (CIE) will also launch their five-year strategic plan.