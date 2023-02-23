Ethiopian to Resume Direct Flights Between Abidjan, New York

Addis Ababa February 23/2023 /ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will resume direct flights between Abidjan and New York as of 29th May 2023.

Ethiopian first started serving New York from its main hub Addis Ababa via Abidjan in June 2019. However, the route was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Later, the flight resumed serving New York via Lomé starting in October 2020, according to the press release of Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said the resumption of our Abidjan-New York flight brings back the flexibility that our passengers love.

“We have been increasing frequencies and adding new destinations in Africa, Europe, Middle East, and Asia in the past couple of months and we are delighted that the Abidjan-New York route is coming again.”

Ethiopian will also be commencing a new passenger service to Atlanta, USA, starting from 16 May 2023.

Atlanta will be the airlines’ 6th destination in the US, following its passenger services to New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington DC, and cargo service to Miami.

Ethiopian Airlines currently has more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations from its main hub Addis Ababa, where Ethiopian provided 42 years of uninterrupted service since November 1980.