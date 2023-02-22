Ministry of Finance Holds Discussion with Development Partners Group

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 22/2023 The Ministry of Finance hosted a meeting with the Development Partners Group (DPG) Executive Committee (ExCom).

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan, Ousmane Dione.

The meeting updated the heads of development partners on the damage and need assessment and Ethiopia’s resilient recovery and reconstruction planning framework prepared to translate the conflict assessment into action and implementation.

According to Ministery of Finance, heads of agencies and delegates commended Ethiopia’s recovery and reconstruction plan.

The have also acknowledging the significance of the recovery/reconstruction needs, which will require donor support for implementation.