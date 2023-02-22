China Offers Zero-tariff Treatment to 98 percent Taxable Items Originating From Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 22/2023/ENA/ China will offer zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of the tariff line, with 8,804 items of products originating from Ethiopia as of March 1, 2023.

This move is to implement the initiatives announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Opening Ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The move will further strengthen the economic ties between China and Ethiopia, bringing benefits to both countries, it was learned.

According to Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa, this time the special tariff treatment is provided to several African countries.

The objective is to help expand these countries’ exports to China, grow their economy and achieve independent and sustainable development.

China will stand firmly with Ethiopia and other African countries to embody the everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship, and fully implement the trade promotion measures announced by President Xi Jinping and all the outcomes of the FOCAC conference.