China Releases Global Security Initiative Concept Paper

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 21/2023 China on Tuesday released its Global Security Initiative Concept Paper, according to a press release issued by Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa.

The embassy said in a press release that the Global Security Initiative (GSI) was first proposed by Chinese president Xi Jinping in last April.

The GSI Concept Paper further explains the core concepts and principles of GSI, identifies the key cooperation directions and proposes relevant cooperation platforms and mechanisms of GSI.

“It is believed that the Concept Paper will provide a useful “manual” for all parties to understand the connotation of GSI and participate in the cooperation under the framework of GSI,” the press release indicated.

Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, made an advance announcement of the report when he delivered a keynote speech at the 59th Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

China will be launching a Global Security Initiative (GSI) Concept Paper to lay out a more systematic approach and more practical measures to address global security challenges, Wang said, adding that China welcomes other countries’ active participation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a forum on Tuesday in Beijing that China had officially released the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper, fully elaborating ideas and principles, clarifying cooperation mechanisms and underscoring China’s responsibilities and firm determination to safeguard world peace by listing 20 major cooperation directions.

The paper firmly supports a UN-centered security governance structure and supports its efforts to prevent war and lead in post-war reconstruction, calling for major countries to play a leading role on global security issues, to reject hegemony and bullying and to build a peaceful coexistence, delivering stable and balanced relations between major countries, Qin said.