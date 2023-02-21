High Level Ethiopian Delegation Arrives in Beijing

Addis Ababa February 21/2023/ENA/ A high level Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has arrived in Beijing, China for an official visit.

The objective of the visit is to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing.

The Delegation will hold strategic meetings with key government ministries as well as Chinese financial institutions and investment companies.

It will also participate in the Joint Economic and Trade Commission and an Ethio-Chinese investment forum organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in China.

The Delegation includes Governor of National Bank of Ethiopia, Mamo Miheretu, Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner, Lelise Nami, Finance State Minister Eyob Tekalegn and other senior government officials.