DBE Launches Fourth Round Nationwide SMEs Training

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 21/2023 The Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has launched the fourth round of nationwide training for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators today.

The objective of the training is to strengthen the capacity of SMEs with a view to enable the sector play crucial role in the overall economy of the country.

Some 435,000 SMEs operators are expected to receive the training in three rounds.

The SME operators will receive training in business plan development, business management, human resources management, marketing, and other related areas vital of their successes.

Addressing the occasion, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil praised the commitment of the bank for such an exemplary activity in changing the culture of SMEs into a catalyst of the economic growth.

Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor Adanech Abeibie said for her part that SMEs are the main actors of the economy in any country worldwide.

SMEs are instrumental for the country’s inclusive growth, food security, and import substitution among others. It is well aligned with the nation’s developmental ambitions, Adanech affirmed.

The training will be given in three phases as the first phase contains 112,000 trainees at the national level which will be given this week for five days starting from today, President of DBE Yohannes Ayalew said.

He said the first phase will be conducted in 56 cities and 95 centers across the nation.

Agricultural mechanization, textile, leather, service, health, and mining are some of the sectors that the trainees will be engaged.

It was indicated during the occasion that the total capital of Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) reached 36 billion birr.

DBE has been providing financial support to agricultural and industrial projects to help strengthen investment in the country, he added.