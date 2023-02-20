Nation Earns 250 Mln USD from Oilseeds, Grains Export in Past 7 Months

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 20/2023 More than 250 million USD has been earned from oil seeds and grains export in the past seven months, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration disclosed.

Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration Advisor, Mesfin Abebe told ENA that over 250 million USD has been earned from oil seeds and grains export in the past seven months.

According to the advisor, sesame accounted for 92 percent of the exported oilseeds and it is the largest in terms of the obtained revenue, followed by niger and castor bean.

“Sesame accounted for 92% of all the oilseeds, followed by niger. Niger is one of the products that made a modest profit. 65.179 tons of sesame was exported and 110.8 million USD earned. Next is niger, 5,337 metric tons were sent and 7.3 million USD were received. In the third quarter, 2, 406 metric tons of castor bean was exported and it earned 2 million.”

He further pointed out that soybeans account for the largest share of all the grain pulses, adding 133 million USD was obtained by exporting 165,062 metric tons.

In particular, 49, 847 tons of soybeans exported and earned 35 million USD.

India took the largest share of the exported grains followed by Kenya, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnam and Sudan, he pointed out.

Israel took the largest share of exported oilseeds, he stated, further mentioning, UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Turkey, U.S., Jordan and Japan.

The ministry is working on expanding market destinations for the export products, according to the advisor.

It is also preparing platforms for exporters and buyers to meet by promoting products in various international exhibitions, he added.