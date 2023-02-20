PM Abiy Confers With Vice President of Uganda

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 20/2023 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conferred the vice President of Uganda, Maj Aupo Jessia Rose Epel today.

Prime Minister Abiy exchanged views on regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest with the vice president.

“Pleased to receive vice President Maj Aupo Jessia Rose Epel of Uganda this morning. We exchanged views on regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest,” the premier twitted.

The vice president was in Addis Ababa for the 36th African Union summit held for the past two days.