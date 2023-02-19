Nation Observes 86th Martyrs’ Day

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 19/2023 Ethiopia observed the 86th Martyrs’ Day to commemorate Ethiopians massacred by the Fascist Italian forces in 1937 in Addis Ababa.

The day was marked by laying wreaths at the Yekatit 12 Martyrs’ Monument erected in the capital in memory of the martyrs.

Officials including Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Ethiopian Patriots Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin have laid wreaths at the monument to honor the Martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Adanech said Ethiopia has maintained its independence by the sacrifices of our forefathers.

Therefore, the Mayor, said “we must maintain the glory of the country that the previous generations have preserved for us through a great struggle and we need to ensure its prosperity.”

Ethiopian Patriots Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin said that the previous generation protected the honor of the country urging the current generation to replicate this by overcoming poverty.

More than 30,000 innocent Ethiopians were killed during the massacre orchestrated by the Italian Fascist forces 86 years ago.

The massacre occurred in vengeance to an assassination attempt by Ethiopian patriots Abreham Doboch and Moges Asgedom, on Rodolfo Graziani.