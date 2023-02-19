Putin Says AU Effective Mechanism of Multilateral Political, Economic, Humanitarian Cooperation

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 19/2023 President of Russia, Vladimir Putin said the African Union (AU) has proven to be an effective mechanism of multilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

President Putin made the remark in his message he extended to the participants of the 36th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU Member States being held in Addis Ababa.

According to the president, over the years, AU has proven to be an effective mechanism of multilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

“This authoritative international structure plays an important role in managing local conflicts and crises, enhancing good-neighbourliness, security and stability on the African continent,” Putin stated.

The president said for Russia, the African States have always been and remain important and reliable partners.

“We are united by the aspiration to build a just multipolar world order based on genuine equality and rule of international law, free from any forms of discrimination, coercive dictatorship and sanction pressure,” he elaborated.

For President Putin, the first ever 2019 Russia – Africa Summit created favorable conditions for the invigoration of our traditionally friendly ties – on the bilateral as well as multilateral level.

“I am positive that the second summit to be held in such format in St. Petersburg this July will allow setting new tasks of enhanced interaction between the Russian Federation and African partners on most various tracks, including in addressing acute regional and international agenda items.”

Wishing the participants of the session success and all the very best, Vladimir Putin said “I look forward to seeing you in St. Petersburg, hoping for further joint constructive work for the benefit of our countries and people in the interests of safe and peaceful development of the African continent.”