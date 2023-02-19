First Forum on Pan Africanism kicks off in Presence of PM Abiy, African Leaders

Addis Abba February 19/2023 /ENA/The first forum on Pan Africanism kicked off today at the African Leadership Excellence Academy in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders of African countries

The forum organized by African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) is underway under the theme “Reinvigorating Pan Africanism for a Changing World.”

In addition the leaders of African countries, policy makers, academician, civil society organizations, youth and women representatives and over 300 participants have been attending the forum.

AFLEX Chief of Academy Mihiret Debebe said presentation of papers and lectures as well as panel discussion will be held on Pan Africanism, the recalibration of pan Africanism in the 21th century and lessons learned from the AU’s African peer review mechanism (APRM) at the forum.

The AFLEX Academy is set up to become a premiere learning institution- nurturing development and growth oriented mindsets with the capacity to meet the demands of the 21th century leadership in the public, civic and private sectors with a pan African orientation.

Re-established in June 2021, the African Leadership Excellence Academy is located on the outskirt of Addis Ababa.