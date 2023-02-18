Africa’s Request for Permanent Seat At UN Security Council Appropriate: UN Secretary-General

Addis Ababa February 18/2023 /ENA/ United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said that Africa’s request for permanent seat at the UN Security Council is appropriate and fair.

The Secretary-General, who is in Addis Ababa to participate at the 36th African Union summit, has held talks with President Sahle-Work Zewde.

During the occasion, Gutérres hailed the peace process in Ethiopia pledging UN’s continued support to strengthen peace in Ethiopia and the region.

Africans are not represented at the UNSC which was formed following the end of Second World War and has 5 permanent members with veto power.

The council has been criticized by many for it doesn’t provide opportunity for Africa’s voice to be heard at the international forums.

Hence, the African Union and its member states have been repeatedly requesting for a permanent seat at the council.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a speech he delivered at the 36th AU summit today requested for Africa to be represented at the UN Security Council with at least one permanent seat and double non-permanent seats.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that it is entirely fair that the representation of Africa at the UNSC with a permanent member would be granted.

“It is true that …the African countries did not yet exist with the exception of Ethiopia when the UNSC was formed. And it is entirely fair that the representation of Africa in the security council with a permanent member would be granted. Of course it doesn’t depend on me, it depends on the member states. But it is very understandable and just aspiration,” the secretary general elaborated.