UN Secretary-General Pledges to Support Ethiopia’s Encouraging Peace Agreement

Addis Ababa /ENA/ February 18/2023 The UN will fully support the peace process in Ethiopia as its implementation is encouraging, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutiérrez said.

Briefing journalists today, the Secretary General said the United Nations will fully support the encouraging peace process.

“The peace agreement in Ethiopia was the best news we have recently. I was encouraged by the progress that has been made; and I have committed in my meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to fully support the peace process.”

According to Gutiérrez, one of the aspects of the support is to increase massive humanitarian and development assistance to Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions.

The international community need to fully understand how much the people are suffering and support the solidarity that the people need through massive economic support to Ethiopia and for the regions, he underscored.

Gutiérrez urged humanitarian agencies to respond to the prevailing dramatic needs of the people.