Incoming AU Chair Pledges to Discharge Duty with African Passion

Addis Ababa February 18/2023/ENA/ The President of Comoros and incoming African Union (AU) chairperson, Azali Assoumani, has promised to discharge his continental responsibility with African passion.

Assoumani succeeds Senegal’s Macky Sall for the rotating leadership of AU.

Speaking at the opening of the 36th AU summit today, the incoming chairperson said it is with continental passion that I will discharge my responsibility.

He stressed the need to work for the common ambition of Africa.

Assoumani also took the opportunity to salute the founding fathers of the now African Union, who gave Africans the ideology to move forward.

The incoming chairperson has also thanked outgoing AU Chairperson Maky Sall for his tireless efforts for peace and African unity.

Maky has worked tirelessly for peace, integration, interests of Africa in regional and global arenas and many spheres, he pointed out, adding that he created the consensus around the accession of the AU to be a full member of the G20.

The incoming chairperson thanked all those who contributed and supported his country’s candidacy for the chairmanship of the AU, including the East African community and particularly Kenya’s President William Ruto who had the elegance to withdraw his country’s candidacy on Kenya.

Finally, he thanked Moussa Faki, Chairman of the AU Commission and all his collaborators for the hard work and the remarkable investment in favor of the AU.