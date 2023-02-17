Africa is Standing Up

Sign in
Join
Home
Economy
Politics
Technology
Social
Environment
Sport
Address
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
23.8
C
አዲስ አበባ
Friday, February 17, 2023
Sign in / Join
Vacancy Announcement
Address
አማርኛ
ትግርኛ
Afaan Oromoo
Arabic
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Ethiopian News Agency
Home
Economy
FAO Supports ECX to Trade Wheat
Ethiopia Participates in IFAD’s Annual Governing Council Session in Rome, Italy
Ethiopia’s Wheat, Energy Exports Promote Intra-Africa Trade: AU Commissioner Muchanga
Ethiopian Airlines Connecting Africa But It’s Not Enough: AU Commissioner Muchanga
Ethiopia Welcomes, Invites Fellow Africans to Invest in Land of Origins…
Politics
More Than 850 Journalists Covering AU Meeting
Iran Supports AU’s Aspiration for Permanent Seat at UN Security Council
Sierra Leone FM Says Infrastructure Key for Africa’s Free Trade
Presidents of Kenya, Mauritania & Cape Verde in Addis Ababa For…
UN Security Council Needs to Correct Historic Injustice on Africa: AU…
Technology
Ethio Telecom Providing Efficient Services To Participants of AU…
Ethio Telecom Launches Innovation Program to Benefit 250 Tech Startups
INSA Thwarts 15-Billion-Birr Loss Incurring Cyber-Attacks
Ethio Telecom Signs Agreement For Provision of Mobile Database Services with…
Boeing 737-8 Max Crashed Due to Safety Feature Failure: Ministry of…
Social
African Countries Urged to Make Efforts to Transform Education System to…
EOTC Synod Unity Restored
Foreign Medical Service Mechanism Launched for Africans, Ethiopians with Local Currencies…
USAID, Partners Donate Medical Teaching Materials to 29 Medical Schools in…
GEDAG Calls on Diaspora to Strengthen Support for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction
Environment
Ethiopia Doing Well in Planting Trees, Minimizing Desertification: AU Commissioner Sacko
Ethiopia Doing Well in Planting Trees, Minimizing Desertification: AU Commissioner Sacko
World Meteorological Organization to Enhance Digital Transformation of Hydrometeorological Services in…
Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Model for Other African Countries: Ethiopian Forest Development
Ethiopia Massively Working to Cope Consequences of Climate Change
Sport
Address
Home
ENA catagory
Video
Africa is Standing Up
Africa is Standing Up
18
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Telegram
Linkedin
Print
Pinterest
VK
Viber
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Tourists Impression about Epiphany
The new Africa CDC HQ building In Addis Ababa
Peace Agreement and Humanitarian Aid in the Eyes of UNHCR
EDITOR PICKS
Iran Supports AU’s Aspiration for Permanent Seat at UN Security Council
Sierra Leone FM Says Infrastructure Key for Africa’s Free Trade
Presidents of Kenya, Mauritania & Cape Verde in Addis Ababa For...
POPULAR POSTS
Promoting diplomatic tie
Ethiopia to Fully Implement Algiers Agreement: EPRDF Executive Committee
Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress in 2020
POPULAR CATEGORY
Politics
4912
Economy
2767
Social
2153
Environment
261
Feature Article
246
Technology
201
Video
124
Sport
30
© 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
More Than 850 Journalists Covering AU Meeting
Edit with Live CSS