Presidents of Kenya, Mauritania & Cape Verde in Addis Ababa For AU Summit

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 17/2023 The Presidents of Kenya, Mauritania and Cape Verde arrived in Addis Ababa this morning to attend the 36th African Union Summit.

The 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly will be held in Addis Ababa under the theme, “Accelerating AfCFTA Implementation” from February 18-19, 2023.

Various African Heads of State and Government have been arriving in Addis Ababa since yesterday to participate at the Summit.

Kenyan President William Ruto, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghauzoani and the president of Cape Verde Jose Maria have arrived this morning in Addis Ababa.

The presidents were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the government of Ethiopia up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The 42th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union was held in the last two days.

Regional and continental consultations have also been underway on the margins of the session to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Leaders of African countries and heads of various international organization have been arriving in Addis Ababa since yesterday to partake at the summit that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The summit is expected to adopt various protocols aimed at accelerating full implementation of Africa’s new free trade area among other crucial continental issues.

The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063 designed with a view to significantly boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade in value-added production and trade across all sectors of Africa’s economy.