African Heads of State, Governments Arriving in Addis Ababa to Attend 36th AU Summit

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 Various African Heads of State and Government have been arriving in Addis Ababa to participate at the 36th African Union Summit.

The 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly will be held in Addis Ababa under the theme, “Accelerating AfCFTA Implementation” from February 18-19, 2023.

Various African Heads of State and Government have been arriving in Ethiopia to participate in the Summit.

Accordingly, President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, President of Angola, João Lourenço and President of Lesotho, Sam Matekane have arrived in Addis Ababa this afternoon.

Senior government officials of Ethiopia have welcomed the presidents at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Several other heads of state and government of the African Union member states including the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the President of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye and the President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani have already arrived in Addis Ababa since yesterday to partake at the summit .

The president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Wonie and the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Rose Epel Alupo have also arrived in Ethiopia this morning.

The leaders will discuss on various continental issues including combating climate change, overcoming food security challenges and ways of accelerating the implementation of the AFCFTA.