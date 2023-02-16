Ethio Telecom Providing Efficient Services To Participants of AU Summit

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 The Ethio Telecom said that it is providing various telecom services for guests who have arrived in Addis Ababa for the 42nd Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council and the 36th African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government.

for that efforts have been made to enable the AU participants get sufficient telecom Services access.

Senior Communication Expert with Ethio Telecom, Mesay Wubshet told ENA that extensive preparations have been made to provide various telecom services to participants of the AU summit.

Ethio telecom is providing Ethiopia’s SIM card that will last for a month, the senior communication expert said.

The company also is providing selected services with discount, up to 90

percent, he added.