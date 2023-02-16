Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Holds Talks with African Counterparts

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen has held discussions with foreign ministers of five different African countries on the margins of the ongoing AU summit.

Demeke held the discussions with foreign ministers of Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Tunisia and Libya on the margins of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Meles Alem, who attended the discussions with the stated foreign ministers said Demeke briefed the officials about peace and development activities in Ethiopia.

According to him, the deputy premier pointed out the importance Ethiopia places on peace and the steps being taken to implement the peace agreement.

Moreover, Demeke explained the rehabilitation, reconstruction and stability works that are being done and the attention given to ensuring reconstruction and lasting peace.

The spokesperson further stated that the foreign ministers have expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they were accorded and said that they will work hard to strengthen diplomatic relations with Ethiopia.

They also pointed out that Ethiopia and their respective countries can work on cooperation in tourism, air transport, and other sectors.

The ministers mentioned that the strength of Ethiopia is supplementary to the strength of the countries, and Ethiopia is exemplary in solving African problems by Africans.

The two-day 42nd Session of the Executive Council of the AU is expected to be concluded this evening.