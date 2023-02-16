Ethiopia, Namibia Sign Agreement to Work in Collaboration on Peace, Security Issues

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 Ethiopia and Namibia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to work in collaboration in the field of peace and security.

Defense Minister, Abreham Belay and Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Nandi-Ndaitwah Netumbo signed the MOU.

On the occasion, Namibia Deputy Prime Minister and International Relation and cooperation Netombo Nandi Ndaytwa noted the two countries have a long-standing friendship.

According to her, Ethiopia and Namibia agreed to work together in the areas of training, aviation, economic cooperation and culture.

Today’s agreement is expected to lay foundation for creating strong cooperation between the two countries, she added.

Ndaytwa further stated that the agreement would enable the two countries to work together in military training, information exchange and other issues.

The agreement is also believed to help conduct effective operation in the region with a view to ensure peace and security, as issues of peace and security have global nature, she pointed out.

Defense Minister Dr. Abraham Belay on his part said the two countries have long-standing diplomatic relationship noting that the agreement will help to further strengthen the existing defense and security relations of the countries.

Hence, he mentioned, the two countries have signed the MOU to enable them carry out capacity building training activities in military including in the Air Force, Navy and other sectors.