Ethiopia Participates in IFAD’s Annual Governing Council Session in Rome, Italy

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 16/2023 Ethiopia has participated at the 46th session of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Governing Council held in Rome, Italy on 14 and 15 February 2023 under the theme “Accelerating Action for Food Security”.

Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amante has taken part in the session leading the Ethiopian delegation.

The council has deliberated on the issues of food security and enhancing agricultural productivity, as well as strengthening water and rural energy supply among other related issues.

The Governing Council of IFAD is the Fund’s principal Governing Body having full decision-making powers.

It consists of all of IFAD’s Member States and meets annually. It is attended by the official Member State Representatives, i.e., Governors, Alternate Governors and any other designated advisers.

According to IFAD, the world is facing the largest food crisis in modern history as progress on achieving Zero Hunger moves backwards. Currently, more than 1 in 10 people are suffering severe food insecurity and over 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet.

The Fund stressed the need for urgent investment in transforming food systems.

“As the world’s fund for food and agriculture, IFAD plays an innovative and catalytic role in accelerating action for food security by supporting small-scale food producers.”