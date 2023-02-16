Ethiopia’s Wheat, Energy Exports Promote Intra-Africa Trade: AU Commissioner Muchanga

Addis Ababa February 16/2023 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s recent commencement of wheat exportation and energy supply to neighboring countries promote African intra-trade, accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), AU Economic Development, Trade, Industry, Mining Commissioner Ambassador Albert Muchanga said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Commissioner Muchanga said that Ethiopia has made efforts to ensure food security and increased its wheat production.

“Ethiopia was able to attain sufficiency in wheat production by getting credits from the African Development Bank and the increased investment, which is agribusiness …and now they are able to export to the rest of the region; that is intra-African trade. One of the critical questions of Africa is energy; it can be electricity, oil or gas. So for countries that can trade their surplus energy to the rest of Africa is most welcome; that is intra-Africa trade. That is what we want,” he noted.

Stating that a number of countries import wheat from Russia and Ukrain, he said that the Ukraine-Russia crisis has impacted on the importation of wheat and fertilizers.

Furthermore, Commissioner Muchanga pointed out that efforts are underway to set up common external tariff across the continent which will be instrumental in the implementation of the AfCFTA.

“When we create a customs union, it means that we have united, integrated the customs regime of all the African countries; that is why it is called a customs union. …And it creates bigger, more integrated market,” he elaborated.

According to the commissioner, the African Union is undertaking readiness assessment about customs union which will be helpful in removing barriers of tariffs.

With a population of 1.4 billion, Africa’s population comprises 17 percent of the global population and is estimated to reach 25 percent by 2050 while it will rise to 38 percent by 2100, the commissioner pointed out, adding that “the population of Africa is a key factor in the development of wealthy society.”