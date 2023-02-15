DPM, FM Demeke Confers with Foreign Affairs Ministers of Various Countries

Addis Ababa February 15/2023 /ENA/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen has conferred with Foreign Affairs Ministers of various countries.

Demeke exchanged views with the ministers on the margins of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union, which has kicked off today in Addis Ababa under the theme: Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Demeke exchanged views with Foreign Affairs of Minister Cameroon, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Foreign Affairs Minister of Somalia, Abshir Omar Huruse and Foreign Affairs Minister of Cote d’ivoire, Kandia Camara.

During the discussion, the foreign ministers have also stressed the need to strengthen bilateral joint ministerial commissions and economic diplomacy, according to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Meles Alem.

Furthermore, Demeke discussed on enhanced Ethiopia’s existing diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relation with the respective countries.

Similarly, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mesganu Arga has also conferred with Abraham Korir SingOei, the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Kenya and Chinese Government Special Envoy for African Affairs, Liu Yuxi on bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.