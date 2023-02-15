Ireland Urges Africa to Accelerate Economic Integration, Keen to Strengthen Relations with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 15/2023/ENA/ The Irish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nicola Brennan, has urged Africa to accelerate economic integration and said her country is hugely committed to strengthening bilateral relationship with Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the ambassador commended the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) and called for enhancing the economic integration of the continent.

“There is so much economic potential across the continent, and inter-regional integration is hugely important. From my own perspective, my own country Ireland as a small country gained hugely from economic integrations with the European Union.”

“Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation” is the theme of the 42nd Ordinary Session of the African Executive Council and the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Asked about the antagonistic diplomatic stance of Ireland towards Ethiopia in the past, Ambassador Brennan said there is huge commitment by her government to refresh the long-aged bilateral ties with Ethiopia.

“Of course, there is a huge commitment by my government to Ethiopia and the Government of Ethiopia. We will continue to dialogue because for us dialogue is hugely important. We don’t always agree with any partnership, friendship and relationship, you can’t agree on everything.”

According to her, Ireland sees dialogue hugely important and she thought the Government of Ethiopia has an equal commitment in this regard.

Brennan added that “we are building our relationship as this period goes forward.”

Acknowledging that Ireland has a very long standing and fantastic relationship with Ethiopia, she said her country is very pleased with the Pretoria peace agreement.

“We are very pleased with the implementation of the commitment made by the Government of Ethiopia and by the TPLF leaders. We have seen real progress. We are right behind you in terms of the implementation……and support rehabilitation efforts of all of the areas that have been affected by this conflict: in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.”