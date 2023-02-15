42th Ordinary Session of Executive Council of AU Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa February 15/2023/ENA/ The 42th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union kicked off today at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa in the presence of Foreign Minister of members states.

The Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 36th AU Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 February 2023.

The ministers of foreign affairs and other ministers and officials duly designated will deliberate on the different items of agenda including: consideration of the report of the 45th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee held on 16-27 January 2023.

At the opening of the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen said this year executive council session is the special significance for Ethiopia as it comes as the country continued to making progress in implementing the peace agreement signed in Pretoria on 2 November 2022.

The AU led peace process demonstrated the true meanings of ‘African solutions to African Problems.’ Demeke said.

“I am pleased to inform you that the implementation of the peace agreement is on course. We are redoubling efforts to ensure full implementation of the peace process agreement. We have continued expediting humanitarian aid to the region.”

The government of Ethiopia has taken measures to restore services interrupted by the conflict, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke, stressed. “We are also working with the African Union Commission to support the work of the monitoring verification and compliance mechanism. This mechanism consists of a joint committee and a team of African experts.”

According to Demeke, the team is now witnessing major development in the area of disbarment, demobilization and reintegration.

The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat for his part stated that despite many challenges the continent has been showing a great signs of resilience.

Given the various crisis observed across the globe over the past years, the African Union has given a great deal of priority to addressing the challenges in health and nutrition in the continent.

The recently established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the African Medicines Agency (AMA) are expected to play key roles in realizing the continent’s challenges in terms of health and nutrition, as well as to end its dependency on foreign aid, he added.

He called on member states to enhance their cooperation with a view to bring dependable health services and ensure food self-sufficiency in the continent.

He also mentioned about the ongoing efforts to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as it is vital to promote investment, to effectively utilize national wealth, to expedite digitalization and knowledge transfer among countries in the continent.

Noting that external interferences are obstacles for the peaceful conclusion of conflicts, the Africa Union has made important efforts in strengthening the peace and stability of the continent over the past year citing the successful conclusion of the peace deals in Ethiopia and Sudan.

The two days session will consider, among others, the annual report of the Union and its organs, report on the operationalisation of Africa CDC, progress report on the establishment and operationalisation of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).