Addis Ababa (ENA) February 15/2023 Ethiopia and China have signed a 1.22 billion Birr grant agreement today to finance the supply of spare parts for the Addis Ababa Light Rail.

The finance will be used to supply of 573 spare part items for the 5 systems of the Addis Ababa light rail.

The agreement is made in accordance with the economic and technical agreement reached between the two countries two years ago.