Defense Minister Urges EASF Members to Maximize Cooperation in Promoting Peace

Addis Ababa /ENA/ February 14/2023 Ethiopian Defense Minister Abraham Belay has called on members of the East African Standby Force (EASF) to maximize their support in promoting peace and stability across the Horn of Africa region.

The minister made the remark in his speech on 31st Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of Defense and Security of Eastern African Region today.

According to him, the African continent is still suffering from the supply chain disruption due to COVID-19 and lack of stability, among other challenges.

The defense minister in particular underlined that the peace and security situation in the Horn of Africa needs a collective approach and sound mechanisms.

In order to promote peace and security in region, it requires alignment among the East African Standby Force, Abraham noted.

He also underlined the need for regional mechanism to overcome the common difficulties of the East African nations and to mitigate conflicts.

As the African continent is rich in cultural and traditional mechanisms, the countries should exploit these to manage conflicts and destructive approaches, the minister stressed.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force is a regional organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the region. It is one of the five regional multi-dimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) consisting of military, police and civilian components.