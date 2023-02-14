42th Ordinary Session of Executive Council of African Union to Begin Tomorrow

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 14/2023 The 42th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union will be held tomorrow in Addis Ababa.

Foreign affairs ministers of various African countries are arriving Addis Ababa to take part in the meeting.

Among the ministers who have arrived in Addis Ababa include, the foreign ministers and delegations of Somalia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Mali, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Eswatini, Comoros and Botswana.

The Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will consider the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 36th AU Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 February 2023.

For two days, the ministers of foreign affairs and other ministers or authorities duly designated will deliberate on the different items of agenda including: consideration of the report of the 45th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee held on 16-27 January 2023.

The session will consider, among others, the Annual Report of the Union and its organs, Report on the operationalization of Africa CDC, progress report on the establishment and operationalization of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).

It will also consider on annual report on the implementation of activities on the roadmap of the AU Theme of the year 2022 on nutrition, consideration of the concept note and roadmap of the theme of the year 2023 “Acceleration of AFCFTA implementation.”

Report on the social and humanitarian situation (humanitarian situation and humanitarian agency), evaluation report of the first-ten year implementation plan (FTYIP) and the development of the agenda 2063 second-ten year implementation plan (STYIP) other discussion at the session.

Among the high moments during the Executive Council Session will be the election of two judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, election of six members of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, nomination of three judges to the Administrative Tribunal of the African Union, and appointment of one member of the AU Board of External Auditors, for the Two-Year Term, 2022 and 2023.