Field Marshal Birhanu Praises Members of East African Standby Force for Their Support

Addis Ababa February 13/2023/ENA/ Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula said members of the East African Standby Force (EASF) have mobilized necessary manpower and financial resources for the effectiveness of the force’s mission.

A two-day 31st ordinary session of the eastern Africa committee of chiefs of defense and security is underway in Addis Ababa, according to Ethiopian National Defense Force.

In his keynote address, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Force hailed member countries which are providing all-round support to EASF, a regional organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.

The Chief of staff pointed out that terrorism, unconstitutional change of governments and transboundary crimes are frequently committed in the African continent.

Field Marshal Birhanu expressed hope that the 31st ordinary session of the eastern Africa committee of chiefs of defense and security would present practical proposals to solve these problems.

Guest of Honor at the meeting, House of Federation Speaker Agegnehu Teshager on his part, underlined the need to work cooperatively as the African continent has been encountering various problems particularly problems that occur in one country is also the problem of the other neighboring countries.

East African Standby Force Director Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw said in the past few days, various views were expressed on the overall institutional structure of the East African Standby Force.

The East African Standby Force has also deliberated on various documents which are very important to its administrative activities as well as for deployment and development in the future.

Those documents are also anticipated to be endorsed by the policy organ.