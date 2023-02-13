Amhara, Somali Regions Finalize Preparation to Meet Nat’l Plan of Wheat Export

Addis Ababa February 13/2023/ENA/ Amhara and Somali regions said they have finalized preparations to intensify wheat production and achieve national plan of wheat export.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the national summer wheat production in Somali regional state in September 2022.

During the occasion, the premier noted that Ethiopia was entering a new chapter that will change its image.

Stating that Ethiopia had ceased importing wheat since last year, Abiy pointed out that Ethiopia had plans to export millions of quintals of wheat.

Accordingly, Ethiopia has successfully started exporting wheat yesterday.

Premier Abiy underscored that Oromia, Amhara, Somali and SNNPR have done remarkable jobs to meet the national wheat export plan.

Somali Region Chief Administrator, Mustofe Mohamed told ENA that the start of wheat exporting will change Ethiopia’s dependency on aid.

Mentioning that exporting wheat has brought about respect for the country, besides increasing foreign earnings, Mustofe stated that the region will continue expanding the already started wheat production for export.

He pointed out that the region has planned to mitigate drought and export 2 million quintals of wheat.

To achieve the regional goal, the Chief Administrator said 800,000 hectares of land is being cultivated while 10,000 hectares of land is under cultivation through irrigation.

The chef administrator added that agricultural machines will be provided to farmers in order to transform it into mechanization.

Amhara Region Agriculture Bureau Head, Hailemariam Kefyalew said that the achievements made by the government on various areas will also be repeated in exporting wheat.

Works are underway to repeat the success of chick peas on wheat export, he added.

According to him, the region has planned to harvest a total of seven million quintals of wheat, five and two millions quintals from winter and summer respectively.

Hailemariam stated that the region is working to register achievements in the agricultural sector of the region thereby contributing to the national development efforts.