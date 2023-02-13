Djibouti Chamber of Commerce delegation Arrives in Addis Ababa to Explore Investment opportunities

Addis Ababa February 13/2023 (ENA) The Djibouti Chamber of Commerce delegation Arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday to explore business and investment opportunities, according to Ethiopian Investment Commission.

The delegation is in Addis for an official investment consultation and to explore business and investment opportunities.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Lelise Neme received the delegation team and discussed with its president.

In the coming days, the team will have various investment site visits and consultation platforms that aim to promote investment opportunities in Ethiopia aiming to further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment partnerships between the two countries.