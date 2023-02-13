Africa Business Forum To Be Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa February 13/2023 (ENA) This year’s edition of the Africa Business Forum, will be held in Addis Ababa on the coming Monday under the theme “Making carbon markets work for Africa”

The 2023 Africa Business Forum is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20 February 2023, at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa, on the margins of the thirty-sixth ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The forum will bring together governments, private investors and civil society entities to facilitate investment in bankable projects that deliver meaningful climate action in Africa.

The Forum will be jointly convened by ECA and the African Export-Import Bank, with the support of the African Union Commission; Sustainable Energy for All will be a resource partner.

The goal of the Africa Business Forum is to promote an ongoing dialogue between the private and public sectors in Africa to accelerate collective efforts towards realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063.

The 2023 edition of the Forum will build on the positive momentum generated at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November 2022.

The conferences had focused on the use of carbon credit markets as a means of accelerating climate action, and on generating investment to bring about economic transformation in African countries.