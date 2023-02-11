Contraband Goods Valued over 5 Billion Birr Seized in Past Six Months: Ethiopian Customs Commission

Hawassa (ENA) February 11/2023 The Ethiopian Customs Commission disclosed that more than 5 billion Birr worth of imported and exported contraband goods have been seized in the last six months.

The commission stated the capture of the contraband goods valued at over 5 billion Birr during its half-year performance review of this Ethiopian fiscal year held with federal stakeholders in Hawasa city yesterday.

During the occasion, Ethiopian Customs Commission Commissioner Debele Kabeta the commission in collaboration with many stakeholders, including police and judiciary bodies, has been working in a coordinated way to prevent illegal trade in the country.

He indicated that the works being carried out with a view to preventing and controlling illegal trade activities are encouraging.

Accordingly, more than 5 billion Birr worth of imported and exported contraband goods have been seized in the last six months.

The commission stated that over 4.2 billion Birr worth of imported contraband goods were seized, while about 1.2 billion birr worth of exported contraband goods were seized in the past six months.

According to the commissioner, 790 smugglers have been arrested and prosecuted, for which federal and regional stakeholders played important role.

Pointing out that drugs account for the largest share of smuggling in terms of import and export, the commissioner added that drug trafficking is being strictly controlled, especially in view of the problems it causes on the young generation.

So far, more than 36 billion Birr worth of government and public resources were saved through the coordinated activities to control illegal trade in the country, it was learned.