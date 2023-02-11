Minister of Agriculture Holds Talks with IFAD Country Director

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 11/2023 Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente has conferred with the Country Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mawira Chitima.

The two officials discussed on the development activities being carried out in Ethiopia with the support of IFAD, the achievements so far registered and future focus areas.

They have also exchanged views on ways to strengthen collaboration in the areas of irrigation development, market linkage, and natural resources conservations in Ethiopia.

IFAD has been supporting Ethiopia’s multifaceted agricultural development activities by providing over 900 million USD, according to Ministry of Agriculture.