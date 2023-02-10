Ambassador Muktar Kedir Presents Letter of Credentials to President of Namibia

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 10/2023 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the Republic of Namibia, Muktar Kedir Abdu has presented his letter of credentials to Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

On the occasion, Ambassador Muktar noted that the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Namibia is a historical one, recalling the solidarity shown by the people and Government of Ethiopia to the Namibian people during their fight for Independence.

The two countries established formal diplomatic relationship when Namibia opened its Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1990, the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pretoria is accredited to Namibia.

The Ambassador emphasized that the diplomatic relations and cooperation between Ethiopia and Namibia is based on solid foundations of African brotherhood and the spirit of Pan–Africanism.

Muktar pledged to work for the strengthening of the relations between Ethiopia and the Republic of Namibia during his tenure.