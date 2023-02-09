Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group Donates 442 Million Birr Worth Medical Equipment

Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ The Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group handed over medical equipment worth 442 million Birr to the Ministry of Health today.

Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group Chairman, Endalkachew Zewdie handed over the medical equipment to Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, the health minister said Ethiopia has succeeded in overcoming the challenges it faced over the past two years through the support of the diaspora.

She thanked the diaspora community for the unreserved support they made, calling them to further strengthen their support.

The Virginia, USA, based Global Ethiopian Diaspora Action Group Chairman has been providing various support for health institutions in Ethiopia since its establishment in March 2022.