Addis Ababa University to Establish Center for Sustainable Development Goals

Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ The Addis Ababa University College of Social Science announced plan to establish a center for Sustainable Development Goals.

In a consultative meeting today on promoting multi-disciplinary research on sustainable development, College of Social Sciences Dean Debebe Ero said the college of social science is currently providing education in nine centers.

The center aims at establishing a department to give training to interested students in the multifaceted areas of SDGs on various educational levels.

The new course under design and preparation stage will focus on sustainable development goals, he said.

The university has reached consensus with the relevant parties to start the courses, he said.

According to him, to solve social problems, it is vital not to be confined to just one discipline.

Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals Management Project at the University, Yeshitla Wondemeneh, on his part, said the purpose of the project is to provide capacity building training and research support to the government and other stakeholders.

The establishment of the center will assist the effective implementation of sustainable development goals, he said.

Department of Geography and Environmental Studies Head at the university, Demes Mengiste, said by next academic year the center will start to accept students for PhD.

The college has completed a survey of demand, he said.