Ministry Prepares Tourism Package for AU Summit Participants

Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ Tourism package have been prepared for the African Union (AU) Summit participants so that they can visit tourism destinations in Addis Ababa City, Ministry of Tourism announced.

The 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial Session) and the 36th ordinary Session of the AU Assembly (Heads of State and Government Session) will be held from 15 – 16 February and 18-19 February respectively.

Tourism State Minister Selamawit Dawit told ENA that the ministry has prepared a mobile application and tourism package for AU Summit participants to mainly enable them visit tourism destinations in Addis Ababa.

According to her, more tourism destinations are being built in Addis Ababa and the Summit will create opportunity for the participants to visit the sites in the city and know Ethiopia.

“There will not be a condition for all the participants to attend all the meetings. So we have prepared a mobile app and tourism package for the participants (so that they can) visit tourism destinations in Addis Ababa.”

Ethiopia is better prepared than last year to host the AU Summit, serve participants and leverage it to promote the tourism sector, the state minister said.

Selamawit noted that a national committee has been established to coordinate the hosting of the African Union Summit and the ministry is a member of it.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector, particularly the hospitality industry, is ready to serve the guests with Ethiopian values.

Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association President, Getahun Alemu said on his part all the hotels are ready to welcome the guests.

The hospitality industry in Ethiopia is improving from time to time, he noted, stressing the need for further increasing and improving special hospitality during similar meetings to boost the country’s image.

In addition to the natural tourism attractions in the country, the government has been engaged in developing magnificent tourism destinations in Addis Ababa and beyond.

This year’s AU summit is expected to create opportunity to further strengthen Ethiopia’s tourism sector that has been reviving following the Pretoria peace agreement.