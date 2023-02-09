Ethiopia’s Ambassador Confers with EU Special Representative for Human Rights

Addis Ababa February 9/2023/ENA/ Ethiopia’s ambassador to the Benelux countries and EU institutions, Hirut Zemene met with the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore at his office.

The Ambassador briefed the representative on progress made on various fronts in the wake of the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF.

They have also discussed at length the issue of addressing Human Rights violations and ensuring accountability through a Transitional Justice Mechanism.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides agreed to continue working together on the matter.