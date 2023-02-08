Ministry Says Various Leaders, Head of Int’l Organizations Have Confirmed to Attend AU Summit

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 8/2023 African leaders, heads of various international organizations and officials of different countries have confirmed to attend the 36th African Union (AU) Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 36th ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State and Government as well as the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be held in Addis Ababa from 15-19 February 2023.

Officials of the Ministry have today visited the preparation activities being underway in the city with a view to warmly welcome the guests and facilitate a pleasant stay in the city.

Director General of Protocol at the ministry, Demeke Atnafu said leaders of many African countries and heads of international organizations as well as officials from various countries across the world have already confirmed to attend the summit ever than before.

He added that the National Committee established to successfully host the summit is carrying out various activities and many of them have now been completed.

According the director, the peace agreement reached between the government of Ethiopia and TPLF in South Africa is contributing a lot for the big number of participation in this year’s AU summit.

He said that all the necessary preparations are being made to host the summit with greater success with the objective to show Ethiopia’s good intents and respect for Africans.

Addis Ababa City Head of Urban Beautification and Green Development Office Jamal Jemberu on his part said many of the preparation are well underway.