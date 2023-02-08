UK Business Delegation Briefed about Investment Opportunities in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 8/2023/ENA/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia held a fruitful discussion today with a UK business delegation led by Thato Mosadl, Senior Economist and Strategist of Jeffries International Limited.

Director General of Europe and American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Eshete Tilahun briefed the delegation about incentive packages, facilities, and the Ethiopian Government’s support for foreign companies investing in Ethiopia.

During the discussion, Ambassador Eshete thanked the UK business delegation for choosing Ethiopia as their investment destination.

He also stated that the Government of Ethiopia is fully committed to implementing the terms of the Pretoria Peace Deal with the TPLF.

The government is putting mechanisms in place to ensure lasting peace in the country through national dialogue, Ambassador Eshete added.

On behalf of her delegation, Thato Mosadl appreciated the speedy implementation of the Pretoria Peace Deal and the efforts of the Ethiopian government to maintain bilateral relations.