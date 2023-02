Addis Ababa February 8/2023/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed with senior government officials this afternoon on current affairs of the country.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation have returned to Addis Ababa today concluding a successful European working visit.

During the two days visit to Italy, Malta and France, the premier and his delegation discussed with leaders of the respective countries on bilateral cooperation and other international issues.