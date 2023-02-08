FAO Expresses Commitment to Further Strengthen Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) February 8/2023 The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen its support to Ethiopia with a view to expedite the agricultural development activities in the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amenti has today held discussion with the representative of FAO to Ethiopia, Farayi Zimudzi.

During the occasion, the representative said her organization will strengthen the existing cooperation with the ministry of Agriculture to support the development of the sector in Ethiopia.

Particularly, she pointed out that FAO is committed to help Ethiopia in its effort to mitigating the challenges being encountered due to climate change in addition to its support to enhancing crop and livestock development.

Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amenti for his part briefed the representative about issues that require special attention in the sector.

He has also commended FAO’s continued support to the development of the sector in Ethiopia.

The two sides have agreed to work in partnership with the utmost commitment, according to Ministry of Agriculture.